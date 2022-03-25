Flower fields to open up later this year

Shropshire Petal Fields will be open to the public later this year

From the end of July, Shropshire Petal Fields will be open in Newport.

People visiting will be able to stroll through fields of flowers surrounded by delphiniums, sunflowers, cornflowers and wildflowers.

Dates for the opening days are to be revealed in July.

The attraction includes carved out paths in the field which reveal a giant flower shape from the sky.

The centre of the field is also home to a viewing platform for visitors to take in the surrounding views.

There will also be a children’s Forest of Fun for youngsters to discover nature, as well as a mixture of food and the opportunity to buy freshly cut flower bouquets.

The experience is a joint effort between Shropshire Festivals and the owners of the Shropshire Petals.

Shropshire Petals are a fourth-generation family farm that grow a variety of British flowers, to make biodegradable petal confetti and dried flowers.

Beth Heath, from Shropshire Festivals said the event would provide a truly memorable and unique experience.

She said: "Forget the sunflower fields in Italy and lavender fields in France – the Shropshire Petal Fields experience is a photo opportunity not to be missed."

The exact opening dates will be revealed in July 2022.