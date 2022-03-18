Telford Carnival is back but you only have until April to get involved

Telford Carnival is back!

The plan is to celebrate all that is Telford from the past and the present, from the famous to everyday unsung heroes, but applications from groups and organisations have to be in by April 15.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford and Wrekin Council said: “We want as many people as possible to take part in We Are Telford Carnival and it is fantastic to see it back on the events programme in 2022.

“This is a great event for so many people to be involved with at many different levels, whether that is through volunteering, participating or attending on the day. We Are Telford Carnival is an opportunity to bring communities together to celebrate the very best of our borough including its diversity and creativity”

This years’ event is set to be a a carnival of colour and celebration – with groups from across Telford coming together to shout “We Are Telford” celebrating Telford’s people and places, heritage and future.

Telford and Wrekin Council is looking for community groups, volunteers and organisations from across the borough to apply by April 15 to be part of an amazing parade celebrating the Giants of Telford in the We Are Telford Carnival.

Organised by Telford & Wrekin Council in partnership with the people of Telford, the carnival is open for groups from across the borough to form sections of carnival in the parade.

Following the success of Carnival 2018 the council will be again selecting a number of groups and pairing them with an artist to work together to create a giant for the carnival parade.

Dance groups are also being encouraged to apply to help animate the procession in carnival costumes coming together to form a mass dance piece in Telford Town Park.

Groups who already have carnival costumes or can play music can also apply to be part of the parade.

We Are Telford Carnival 2022 is a sustainable event and the use of vehicles or diesel-powered generators will be discouraged. Within the parade itself the team are looking for structures that can be carried, walked, pushed, pulled, cycled or wheeled.

On the day, within the arena at Telford Town Park, alongside the stalls and community groups sharing their stories will be the community performance stage, showcasing the best talent from across Telford and applications from performance groups for stage slots are welcomed.

Anyone who wishes to apply to be part of We Are Telford Carnival 2022 should email events@telford.gov.uk.

There will be two drop-in sessions at The Place – Telford theatre in Oakengates on Tuesday March 29 where people can find out more. The first session is from 3pm – 4:15pm and the second from 4:45pm – 6pm.

People looking to get involved with Telford & Wrekin Council events through volunteering can sign up as a JEM – Jubilee Event Maker.