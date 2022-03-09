Drayton Manor announces first first woman managing director

Victoria Lynn

Victoria Lynn will be taking the helm of the award-winning tourist destination this spring.

The seasoned theme park, hospitality, and entertainment professional with over 21 years’ industry experience will lead ambitious development plans to expand the resort’s family-friendly offering.

She has experience spanning world class attractions within the United Arab Emirates including Wild Wadi Water Park, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and Legoland Parks and Resorts.

Victoria will be the first permanent female managing director to take the role at the park, which attracts over a million visitors each year and is home to more than 100 rides and attractions, Europe’s only Thomas Land, a 15-acre conservation zoo and four-star hotel.

The park was formerly family-run and managed over a 70-year period until it was purchased by the Looping Group in 2020, a European company operating 16 leisure parks across the UK, France, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Germany, Spain, and Portugal.

Victoria will play a key role in delivering Looping Group’s vision for the future of the resort, as it continues to reinvest in its offering to provide guests a fun and entertaining family day out in the Midlands.

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining the Drayton Manor team as managing director at a very exciting time for the resort, with plans to continue to grow and develop an already exceptional family destination over the coming years.

“There is an incredibly talented team in place at the resort and I look forward to working closely with them in an environment where they continue to feel inspired and motivated to deliver the best possible experiences for guests.

“With its extensive selection of award-winning rides and attractions, including Europe’s only Thomas Land, Drayton Manor Resort has been a firm favourite for families for over 70 years, and I am excited to have the opportunity to bring my experience and sector knowledge to the role as we look towards an exciting future for the destination."

Charles Bennet, chief operating officer of the Looping Group, said: “Victoria’s vast experience working across a diverse portfolio of assets, world class attractions and themed entertainment destinations made her the perfect fit for Drayton Manor Resort.