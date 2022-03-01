First Model Mania at RAF Cosford judged a soaraway success

Model Mania at RAF Cosford with the Large Model Association. Pictured Scott Richards and step daughter Ella Attew aged eight from Chesterfield making an Airfix model.

Model Mania gives people of all ages the chance to wonder in awe at the skill and dexterity of the creators of large models and in many cases the chance to compare them to the real thing.

With the Airfix Make and Take activity, visitors to the RAF Museum had the chance to have a go for themselves all for a fiver. The very young were able to colour in gliders.

The organisers say that the turnout to the site near Shifnal on Sunday was "fantastic".

Model Mania at RAF Cosford with the Large Model Association. Pictured L/R Thomas Cole and Charles Talbot both aged 10 from South Staffs making an Airfix model.

Ulrike Stuebner, the RAF Museum public events manager said: "We had a fantastic turn out for our first Model Mania event with almost 3,000 visitors joining us on the day.

"There was a buzz throughout the hangars as visitors explored the model displays nestled amongst our aircraft, with many mini versions alongside the real aircraft.

"We hope visitors who have been inspired by the Model Mania event will return in the summer to see them flying at the Large Model Air Show on July 2-3."

She added that it was great to see so many young people's model making activities take off for the first time.

They also ran a workshop for modellers who wanted to develop their skills further, by learning how to weather and age their models, giving them a used look.

"Participants brought along a variety of model aircraft and even one tank, and we provided them with all the materials and expert know how to give their models the desired look," she added.

Some 100 large model aircraft were on display throughout the hangars, where model traders were selling a wide variety of items.

Model Mania at RAF Cosford with the Large Model Association. Pictured a model Spitfire in front of James May's model Spitfire.

The RAF Museum had partnered with the Large Model Association for the event, which was free to get into. There was a small charge for the Airfix kits.

Displays included models of some of the most iconic RAF aircraft, including the world-famous Second World War fighter the Spitfire, and bombers from the same conflict the Wellington and Lancaster.

There were also high-tech jets, including the V-wing shaped Vulcan, and First World War biplanes which seemed to be made out of little more than wood, canvas and string. There were a host of other aircraft from the history of aviation.

Some of the models have a wingspan of more than 20ft.

Avid modellers could take part in an Introduction to Weathering your Scale Model workshop.

It took place over four hours and attendees had the chance to learn the fundamentals of weathering techniques in a step-by-step guide, from planning the work, choosing materials and how to apply them, through to producing authentic and realistic results.

Tickets for that specialist activity cost £40 per person.

Model Mania at RAF Cosford with the Large Model Association. Paul Bellinger from the Large Model Association with his model Fokker 70 which was the largest on display.

There was also the opportunity to sit in the pilot seat of the Phantom fighter jet as the museum opens the Hunter cockpit for a close view inside.

Visitors could also take part in a virtual experience by heading to the new dedicated Flight Zone where they could fly with the Red Arrows from their cinema seat in the amazing 4D Theatre.

In the Virtual Reality Zone they can experience the thrill of flying in a Spitfire during a six-minute flight in full 360. Or, test out the Typhoon ride on the Flight Simulator, perfect for thrill-seeking visitors of all ages!

The Royal Air Force Museum Cosford, is open daily from 10am and admission is free of charge.

This year a packed programme of activities is planned including the world famous air show on Sunday June 12, the Cosford Food Festival on July 23 and 24, and the Battle of Britain Proms on August 13.