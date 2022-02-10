Purple reign: Severn Valley Railway loco getting a royal change of colour

An artist’s impression of the new-look for the Taw Valley, which will be completed at the SVR’s Bridgnorth workshop

To mark the milestone, as well as the Commonwealth Games, the SVR is repainting one of its home-based steam locos.

The loco, 34027 Taw Valley, will not only carry a different name later this year, but will also appear in a brand-new royal livery.

The name change and repaint will be strictly temporary measures, and later in the year, the locomotive will be restored to its original name and livery.

“This is all about making the biggest impact possible,” said SVR chairman Mike Ball.

“We’re putting a huge amount of effort into our celebrations for both The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are being held in Birmingham. We’re sure that the unusual appearance of the loco will prove a huge draw.”

It won’t be the first time the West Country class loco has appeared in an unconventional livery. In 2000, it was turned out in maroon and carried Hogwarts Express nameplates to promote JK Rowling’s Harry Potter books, appearing at signing events throughout the UK.

Taw Valley never made it onto the silver screen however, as the film producers chose 5972 Olton Hall instead.