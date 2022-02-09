Seed swap and potato day set to return to Ludlow after two-year absence

Potatoes

People are being encouraged to take their saved seeds, unwanted seeds and seedlings of any variety to appleTeme at the Old Brewery, Lloyds Yard off Corve Street, from 9.30 on Saturday, February 19.

Scarlett Penn, member of the Ludlow Incredible Edible group, said: "Growing your own fruit and vegetables is possibly the most sustainable and satisfying thing you can do.

"We hope to attract new and young people who would like to have a go. Seeds can be expensive so therefore prohibitive, so a seed swap is an easy way to get hold of a few seeds of things you really like to eat and then the rest is down to nature, and a bit of TLC."

There will also be seedling potatoes for sale and for those that don’t have anything to swap they can make a donation in return for items.

Ludlow Incredible Edible is made up of volunteers who enjoy growing and would like to support anyone that also wants to grow there own vegetables and fruit. They will be on hand during the swap to give friendly advice.

The group is responsible for planting apple, pear, cherry and plum trees in green spaces throughout town mainly around the Station Drive area.

This year the group plan to label the trees so to encourage people to pick the fruit.

Last year they donated fruit trees to many community parishes.

The group also hope that by hosting swaps throughout the year it will encourage people to grow more of their own produce.

The event is free to attend, just pay a donation if you have nothing to swap and there will be free friendly advice available about saving seeds and growing on.