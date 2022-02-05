Cambrian Heritage Railways delighted to welcome film crew ahead of ITV appearance

Cambrian Heritage Railways, based in North Shropshire, has been chosen as one of the locations to star in ITV's ‘The Wonders of the Border'

Cambrian Heritage Railways (CHR), based at Llynclys and Oswestry, will be the focus of episode five of the new series which will air at 7.30pm on Tuesday, February 8.

Presented by former Good Morning Britain and Countryfile star Sean Fletcher, the episode will follow his nostalgic train ride along the Cambrian line as he follows the Offa Dyke's path along the Wales-England border.

CHR chairman, Rob Williams said: “We were delighted to welcome Sean and the film crew to the railway.

“Featuring Cambrian Heritage Railways on national TV is timely as we prepare for our grand opening in April.

"Our volunteers have been hard at work for several years to extend the railway a further two miles from Oswestry to Weston Wharf.

"It’s a fantastic achievement to restore a passenger railway line that hasn’t existed for over 50 years.”

The original railway fell victim to the 'Beeching cuts' which saw the end of many uneconomic rural railways in the 1960s, although other parts of the Cambrian line continued to be used for freight-only purposes until the 1980s.

In 1972, the local heritage society was formed to keep the memories of Oswestry as a major railway hub alive, with members set to mark its 50th anniversary later in the year.

CHR also recently announced its successful application to the Department for Transport for feasibility funding of up to £50,000 from the ‘Restoring Your Railway Ideas Fund.’

Feasibility studies will assist in delivering a business case for reconnecting the line from Gobowen to Park Hall Halt and onwards to Oswestry.

Cambrian Heritage Railways has announced trains will run on specific dates from April until September.

Pre-booking is essential for train services and will be available on the Cambrian Heritage Railways' website soon.