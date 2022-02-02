Chester Zoo to give away 30,000 more free tickets to school pupils

Chester Zoo is releasing 30,000 free tickets to school children to help them learn about the natural world

It comes as part of a scheme set up by the wildlife charity five years ago to support continued efforts in preventing extinction in certain species.

Educators are keen to highlight the 'vital' role that young people have to play in creating a more sustainable future for people and wildlife.

Students from nursery, primary and secondary schools and colleges will be able to explore the 128-acre zoological gardens as part of an educational visit.

And conservation education experts are particularly keen for the free tickets to help schools in disadvantaged areas.

Charlotte Smith, director of conservation education and engagement at Chester Zoo, said: “With so many species threatened with extinction, it’s crucial now, more than ever, that we all play our part in creating a more sustainable future.

"Learning about animals with our educational experts in the amazing setting of our zoological gardens can create a lifelong connection to nature, inspiring young people to take action and make a difference to the future of our planet.

“Children and young people have experienced so much disruption during the last couple of years and it’s important that they have opportunities to spend time in nature, which has a whole host of mental and physical benefits.

“With an increase in young people’s awareness and desire to be involved in conservation, zoos and schools play an important role in giving them the skills and knowledge to protect the incredible biodiversity of our planet.”

The initiative has been running since 2017 and has seen tens of thousands of school pupils visit the zoo free of charge.

It is open to schools, nurseries and colleges who have not received free tickets within the last three years.

Visits are available on weekdays between November 1 this year and February 28, 2023.

Home educators are also eligible to apply as a group through a Home Educators' Network.

To apply, download an application form and send it to learning@chesterzoo.org by February 28.