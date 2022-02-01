David Sheriff has enjoyed visiting West Midland Safari Park for more than 30 years

Last month carers were faced with having to pay a £22 reduced fee, or £50 for an annual pass, after years of free admission.

In a U-turn carers of people with additional needs will continue to receive free entry to the park, while visitors who have paid the carer charge during the last month will be contacted individually.

A spokesperson for West Midland Safari Park said: "At the start of this year, we introduced discounted entry for carers who accompany guests with disabilities. That decision was taken after considering several factors, including a rise in the misuse of the policy.

"We would like to say thank you to everyone who has taken the time to contact us with regards to the changes. We appreciate all feedback and take the thoughts of our guests very seriously.

"Following an internal review, and listening carefully to views and opinions, we can confirm that as of today, we will be reinstating our policy of free entry for essential carers who are accompanying a paying guest with disabilities. As before, we still require the necessary documentation and will also be introducing stringent new checks.

"We’d like to reassure our guests that we will be issuing refunds to those who have paid the carer charge over the last month, or who have bought a carer annual pass and will contact those guests individually this week.

"We’d like to thank everyone for their feedback and continued support."

Relatives of visitors who need carers have expressed their relief at the park's U-turn.

David Sheriff, who has Down's Syndrome, autism, and is frequently in a wheelchair as his knee often dislocates, has been a devoted visitor for 32 years.

Last month his mother, Helen Ashby, told the Express & Star of her "anger and disappointment" when she had to pay for David's carer to be admitted, despite having an annual pass which included free admission.

The decision to charge carers entry to the safari park has been scrapped

She said: "I'm over the moon. I am relieved and grateful that common sense and fairness prevailed and they did the right thing by their guests who have additional needs and are often unheard.

"The little people won this one."

West Midland Safari Park is 33-year-old David's favourite place and he visits more than 20 times a year, but he has always needed a carer to do so.

Speaking last month Helen said: "He would never be able to access the safari park without support, it's not like he has the choice to have a support worker to make things easier. He has care 24/7, one to one. He is never out of eyeline, ever.

"If you go with Dave to the safari park, you're on high alert at all time. He would quite happily get out in the middle of the lions because he has no sense of danger. It's not a jolly.

"If you are a wheelchair user no one is going to charge you £22 to bring your wheelchair on site. But if the only way you can access a facility is with a support worker or carer, how can they get away with charging £22 for that?"

Helen Ashby had been particularly concerned about the impact on people in residential care, and said: "I have no problem paying £50 for a carer's pass. But if you look at somebody who's in residential care, everything bar £28 is taken off you towards your care. £28 is your personal spend for the week.