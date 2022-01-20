RAF Museum Cosford all set for a packed year of events

The Spitfire gets a good clean ahead of a busy year for the museum

The Vulcan Challenge, a virtual event where people receive a medal at the end for hitting a specific distance, has already kicked off at the attraction.

It sees people run, walk, cycle or swim their way to the virtual finish line, with people having three months to complete it before it closes on April 14.

The site will host Model Mania on February 27, which will feature more than 50 large model aircrafts displayed across the hangars and in between the original aircraft.

The displays include stunning large-scale model versions of Spitfires, a replica Vulcan, a Wellington, Lancasters and a host of aircraft drawn from the history of aviation.

RAF Museum curator Ewen Cameron will discuss Bomber Command's use of radio navigation aids during the Second World War in a free lecture on March 11.

A sleepover night will be held on March 19 with youth groups aged between seven and 15 invited to set up camp and sleep amongst the planes, tanks and missiles.

The Pillows and Pilots event. Photo: RAF Cosford/Bob Greaves Photography

An aviation re-enactment photography workshop will be held on April 2, which will give people the chance to learn, plan, execute and develop as a historical reenactment aviation photographer.

A pilot training event will be held from April 15 to April 18 for youngsters, while an aviation art workshop will be held on April 23. A vintage and homemade festival will be held across May and May 8.

And then it's the return of the major RAF Cosford Air Show on June 12. The show, which attracts more than 50,000 to the Shropshire airbase, comes after an enforced break because of coronavirus and will provide a huge boost to the county's economy.

The show, featuring the Red Arrows, will celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Organisers say it will tell a 70-year story of aviation and royalty, proudly showcasing landmark achievements in aviation and engineering through flying action and exhibits across the showground.

The Large Model Air Show event. hoto: RAF Cosford/Bob Greaves Photography

The popular large model air show will be held on July 2 to July 3 and will see the models take to the skies on the airfield. Visitors will be able to see a whole range of models designed, built and flown by members of the Large Model Association from biplanes to modern day jets.

The Cosford Food Festival attracts crowds of people. Photo: RAF Cosford/Bob Greaves Photography

The Cosford Food Festival will be held on July 23 and July 24, boasting "some of the best street food vendors serving up a diverse menu with flavours from around the world".

Meanwhile, the airbase will host the Battle of Britain Proms on August 13, which will feature a music, food and drink, and some of the best talent across the country. A variety of solo performers and bands will entertain the audience and encourage them to dance and sing along. An orchestra will provide a rousing finale to the event leading the audience through all the Last Night of the Proms favourites.

The Spitfire 10k event. Photo: RAF Cosford/Bob Greaves Photography

The Spitfire 10K race and Spitfire Family Run will return on August 28, while two aviation photographer workshop, one for beginners and one for people with more advanced skills, will be hosted on October 1 and October 2.

An autumn fair will follow between October 22 and October 24, while an event surrounding the Cuban Missile Crisis will be held from October 29 to October 30. And the usual Remembrance Service will be held on November 13.

RAF Museum Cosford's public events manager, Ulrike Stuebner, said: "We’re delighted to have the big events and festivals back in the museum’s diary this year following a two-year break. One of the big highlights to look out for is our new Battle of Britain Proms taking place on August 13. There will be music to suit all tastes, everything from classical to pop, opera to swing, accompanied by food, fizz and a nostalgic atmosphere we think visitors will love!

"It’s going to be a busy summer! Our Vintage and Handmade Festival is back in May, celebrating music, fashion, design and style through the decades, along with a vintage fairground, beauty parlour, re-enactors and car displays.

"The Large Model Air Show in July will see hundreds of scale models of iconic aircraft taking to the skies, with plenty of flight-themed fun for families on the ground.

"This July will also see the Cosford Food Festival return with more than 100 local food and drink exhibitors, chef demos and live music. Plus, we are offering festival-goers an exciting and unique rum and whisky tasting experience on board the VC10 aircraft. We have been busy planning these events and we can’t wait to welcome visitors back to them.’

For further information on any of the events taking place at the RAF Museum Cosford throughout 2022, visit rafmuseum.org.uk/cosford