More than 30 destinations going head-to-head in West Midlands Tourism Awards

The RAF Cosford Museum has been shortlisted for an award.

The likes of Black Country Living Museum Trust, the Riverside Cabins in Shrewsbury and the RAF Museum at Cosford have all been shortlisted.

The awards aim to raise the profile of venues across the region hit by Covid-19 – and ensure the region capitalises on the Commonwealth Games.

Becky Frall, head of visitor attraction at the West Midlands Growth Company which has backed the awards, said: "The West Midlands Tourism Awards will celebrate the venues, which – despite working in an often unpredictable climate – have consistently delivered a first-class welcome for our region’s visitors.

"Some categories, including our new Resilience and Innovation Award, were particularly competitive, so we congratulate those businesses who have made it through to the finals as we come together to recognise the shining stars of our tourism scene.

"Whether it’s a trip to a heritage attraction, a meal at a leading restaurant, or a relaxing overnight stay, our West Midlands venues create amazing experiences for visitors. This year, more than ever, major global events such as the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, the Birmingham 2022 Festival and the culmination of the UK City of Culture in Coventry are set to produce lifelong memories for everyone who comes to the region."

Riverside Cabins in Shrewsbury has been shortlisted in the New Tourism Business of the Year category and for Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year, with the Black Country Living Museum Trust and Telford Town Park nominated for the Resilience and Innovation Award amid Covid-19.

Meanwhile Broome Park Farm B&B in Shropshire has been nominated for B&B and Guest House of the Year. Love2Stay in Shrewsbury, and Wellbank Shepherds Huts in Shropshire, have been nominated in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category.

The Mount Hotel Country Manor in Wolverhampton has been nominated for Large Hotel of the Year, whilst The Castle Hotel in Shropshire is unopposed for Small Hotel of the Year.

For Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year, Ironbridge View Townhouse and Springfield Barns Holiday Cottages have both been nominated.

RAF Cosford and IKON Gallery in Birmingham have both been shortlisted in the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year category, whilst Wolverhampton Art Gallery has been shortlisted for Small Visitor Attraction of the Year.

Overall, 33 businesses will compete in 13 categories for the awards.

Pre-pandemic, the tourism sector contributed £13.1 billion to the West Midlands economy, attracting 134 million visitors and supporting more than 137,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

More details about the West Midlands Tourism Awards ceremony in March will be announced shortly. Regional winners will automatically feed up to the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, which takes place in June.