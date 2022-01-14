A first look at the Andy's Adventures Dinosaur Dig attraction at CBeebies Land at Alton Towers Resort

Each of the attractions will be themed around individual shows - Hey Duggee, JoJo & Gran Gran and Andy's Adventures.

All three are set to open in the spring - however no exact date has yet been announced by the theme park.

The Hey Duggee Big Adventure Badge attraction invites guests to get active and climb, slide and bounce their way through interactive, sensory play areas.

Visitors can join the squirrel club and go on a big adventure to all their favourite Hey Duggee locations.

A brand new Hey Duggee live show 'The Map Badge' will also be coming to the site for fans to enjoy.

Youngsters will get to let their curiosity run wild in JoJo & Gran Gran At Home as they play, make, and explore.

They’ll be able to call Great Gran Gran in Saint Lucia from the sitting room and help bake Gran Gran’s famous banana bread in the kitchen.

Visitors can also head out into Gran Gran’s garden to kick autumn leaves, see spring flowers grow and explore a maze, as well as find JoJo who is hiding in the garden.

Budding dinosaur fans can immerse themselves in prehistoric sights and sounds as they see what they can dig and discover in the brand-new live interactive show attraction, Andy’s Adventures Dinosaur Dig.

They’ll be able to visit Andy’s outpost and explore the prehistoric dig site; unearth fossils and have them analysed in the fossilator; help build a new exhibit with the outpost curator and learn all about their discoveries in this live interactive show.

As part of the experience, guests will be joined by Andy via video link from his gizmo from an exciting adventure he’s having with some diplodocus, 150 million years ago.

The arrival of the brand-new attractions is part of a wider re-imagining of CBeebies Land that will also include a new interactive trail.

Larry Roles, marketing director for Alton Towers Resort, said: “We are really excited to grow the fun-packed programme of entertainment and attractions in CBeebies Land, bringing to life even more TV favourites for families to enjoy together.

"We know that, like our existing line-up, these new additions will provide a truly immersive experience for young fans and really captivate their imaginations. "We’re sure both parents and children will love experiencing these fun additions and we cannot wait to see them being enjoyed by our guests.”

Natasha Spence, head of attractions, live entertainment, BBC Studios, said: "CBeebies Land offers a brilliant and unique opportunity for young children and their families to experience some of their favourite CBeebies shows and friends as they are brought to life.

"CBeebies shows and friends as they are brought to life.