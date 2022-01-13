Anniversary Vulcan challenge to help RAF museum soar

The Avro Vulcan B MK2 at the Royal Air Force Museum in Cosford

The museum, near Shifnal, has invited anyone who wants to shift the excess Christmas pounds to sign up to the Vulcan Challenge.

April marks the 70th anniversary since the iconic V-winged Vulcan bomber took to the skies for the first time.

Participants have until April 14 to complete the challenge and be rewarded with a bespoke medal featuring the iconic aircraft.

And those completing the challenge with furry four-legged friends can get a pet tag medal for them too.

Vulcan Challenge logo. ©Trustees of the Royal Air Force Museum

To get hold of the exclusive Vulcan Challenge medal, participants simply need to record their 100km, 250km or 500km distance in the downloadable logbook and submit their total at the end of the challenge. Medals will be posted to participants after the challenge closing date.

Online registration is now open at rafmuseum.org

Entry costs £20 per person and all proceeds will go towards supporting the RAF Museum charity to enable it to continue sharing the story of the RAF and the thousands of servicemen and women who served in it.

The Vulcan first flew in 1952, and along with the Valiant and Victor, it provided part of Great Britain’s nuclear deterrent force for 15 years.

In 1970, following their withdrawal from the nuclear deterrent, Vulcans switched to the conventional bomber role in support of Nato forces in Europe.

The Vulcan’s range could be greatly increased by in-flight refuelling which was used to good effect in the long-range attacks on the Falkland Islands from Ascension Island in 1982.

The last Vulcans retired from operational service in 1984.

Both RAF Museum London and Cosford have a Vulcan on public display.