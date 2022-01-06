Watercolour Masters artists exhibition coming to Lilleshall Hall

David Poxon - Shropshire watercolour artist

David Poxon, a watercolour artist himself, is currently organising an International Watercolour Masters (IWM) exhibition at Lilleshall Hall, near Newport, to take place in May.

Due to the success of the 2018 exhibition, the upcoming event will be held at the historic country house in Shropshire, a fitting venue as the 17th and 18th centuries saw England's so-called 'Golden Age' of watercolour painting.

Now, a total of 42 master watercolour artists from across the globe will exhibit together over a 14-day period and host a programme of demonstrations, lectures and live broadcasts all on the art of watercolour.

Another World by David Poxon

"International Watercolour Masters 2022 will deliver the world's greatest living contemporary watercolour masters for your pleasure, a feast for the eyes and imagination," said David.

He is an elected member of the RI (Royal Institute of Painters in Watercolours) and the NWS (National Watercolour Society of America). He has had his work exhibited in fine art galleries worldwide and a recurring theme in his work is the idea of nature reclaiming what man has created and abandoned.

David is also the author of two books on drawing techniques and has contributed a number of articles to art magazines.

Harvest Days by David Poxon

Reflecting on his watercolour painting Harvest Days, David said: "I wanted to capture the atmosphere of the late summer barley harvest.

"Where I live in rural Shropshire, I am surrounded by beautiful countryside, and the machines that maintain it.

"These tractors are modern day workhorses, each has its own characteristics.As a young boy my father would take me to collect loads of potatoes in his old truck.

"The treat of the day was to have a ride on the farmer’s tractor. Tractors were the first things I learned to draw and paint."

Wired by David Poxon

Men Worked Here by David Poxon

Internationally renowned artists and experienced tutors joining David in the exhibition include Alvaro Castagnet, Julia Barminova, Konstantine Sterkhov, Laurie Goldstein Warren, Pasqualino Fracasso and Patricia Guzman.

Visitors to the exhibition will also be able to enjoy the Italian gardens and walking routes around the Grade II listed English Heritage grounds of Lilleshall Hall.

In A Farm Yard by David Poxon

Killing Time by David Poxon

The exhibition runs from May 16-29, at 10am-4pm.