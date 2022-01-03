Notification Settings

Winter clean gets aircraft spick and span at RAF Museum Cosford

By Nick Humphreys

Some of the world's most famous planes have received a spruce up for visitors in the New Year.

Visitor experience assistant Louis Cawkwell dusts down the Spitfire at RAF Cosford Museum

Staff at RAF Museum Cosford have been giving a winter clean to the aircraft on display ahead of what is hoped will be a busy 2022.

Among those helping out was visitor experience assistant Louis Cawkwell, who dusted down the Supermarine Spitfire Mk I, a permanent exhibit at the museum and the oldest Spitfire in the world.

With his trusty duster, Louis made sure the plane was looking spick and span for when visitors return to the museum.

Louis Cawkwell with RAF Cosford Museum's Supermarine Spitfire Mk1

A deeper clean is expected to take place later in the year. Last April, a team of experts dusted down the suspended aircraft at the museum, hanging from wires from the ceiling.

Armed with dry soft fibre mops, they ensured that the aircraft on display in the museum's National Cold War Exhibition were looking their best.

Like many attractions in the region, 2021 was a better year for RAF Cosford than 2020 when the pandemic kicked in.

CEO Maggie Appleton said Cosford and the RAF museum in London had lost more than £3 million combined due to Covid.

However, visitors flocked back when restrictions were lifted. A new outdoor play area has so far proved popular, as did an outdoor cinema in August.

She said at the time: "We have lost a lot of money, and it will affect us long term. It’s going to be tough, but visitors help us massively. It’s just really good to be back.”

And more regular events have been able to be held, albeit with Covid-safety measures in several cases. Hundreds gathered to marked Remembrance Sunday in November, while a special Christmas dinner for veterans was held in December.

This year there is plenty to look forward to at the museum, Covid restrictions permitting.

In July, the popular Model Air Show will be back at Cosford. The three-day event will see scaled models of iconic aircraft take to the skies. It runs from July 1 to 3.

Then, on July 23 and 24, the Cosford Food Festival will return. There will be more than 100 different vendors, live demonstrations from top chefs and music.

The Battle of Britain Proms, a new six-hour music event including classical, pop, opera and swing hits, comes to the venue on August 13.

The Spitfire 10K, a race that encourages runners to keep alive the memories of the Battle of Britain, takes place on August 28.

