Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New life goes on as zoos operate in difficult times

By Mark AndrewsTelfordAttractionsPublished:

It’s been another tricky year for our zoos – but life goes on as they welcome new arrivals.

The critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey baby was born at Dudley Zoo and Castle
The critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey baby was born at Dudley Zoo and Castle

Coronavirus has continued to cause disruption, but our animal attractions have been able bring in much-needed revenue as visitors returned when lockdown restrictions were finally eased.

Behind the scenes, staff have been busy ensuring their guests are comfortable and there have been a wealth of new-borns, from tiny spider monkeys to elegant giraffes and stocky white rhinos.

Baby Meerkats born at Exotic Zoo in Telford.
Ring-tailed lemur Phoebe proudly holds her newborn, the latest addition to Lemur Wood at Dudley Zoo (Image by Dudley Zoo)
Marmite, the baby Emperor tamarin, born at Dudley Zoo and Castle
The critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey baby was born at Dudley Zoo and Castle

The baby animals have been a big draw for visitors once they were allowed back and also form part of important global breeding programmes.

Our region is spoilt for choice, with Dudley and Chester zoos both within a short drive, along with West Midland Safari Park. And there are also a number of smaller animal parks, including the Exotic Zoo, which this year moved to a new home in Telford Town Park.

Many of our attractions are offering special deals over the Christmas and New Year holidays. They will be hoping for a disruption-free 2022.

The baby girl gelada at Dudley Zoo
Baby genet 'Kamari', in the hands of volunteer Nina Sabey, at Exotic Zoo, Telford
Inesh celebrates his first birthday at West Midland Safari Park
Lemurs at Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Telford
Dudley zoo's new orangutan arrival with mum, Emma.
A rare baby giraffe has been born at Chester Zoo
Attractions
Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News