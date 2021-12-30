New life goes on as zoos operate in difficult times

The critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey baby was born at Dudley Zoo and Castle

Coronavirus has continued to cause disruption, but our animal attractions have been able bring in much-needed revenue as visitors returned when lockdown restrictions were finally eased.

Behind the scenes, staff have been busy ensuring their guests are comfortable and there have been a wealth of new-borns, from tiny spider monkeys to elegant giraffes and stocky white rhinos.

Baby Meerkats born at Exotic Zoo in Telford.

Ring-tailed lemur Phoebe proudly holds her newborn, the latest addition to Lemur Wood at Dudley Zoo (Image by Dudley Zoo)

Marmite, the baby Emperor tamarin, born at Dudley Zoo and Castle

The baby animals have been a big draw for visitors once they were allowed back and also form part of important global breeding programmes.

Our region is spoilt for choice, with Dudley and Chester zoos both within a short drive, along with West Midland Safari Park. And there are also a number of smaller animal parks, including the Exotic Zoo, which this year moved to a new home in Telford Town Park.

Many of our attractions are offering special deals over the Christmas and New Year holidays. They will be hoping for a disruption-free 2022.

The baby girl gelada at Dudley Zoo

Baby genet 'Kamari', in the hands of volunteer Nina Sabey, at Exotic Zoo, Telford

Inesh celebrates his first birthday at West Midland Safari Park

Lemurs at Hoo Zoo & Dinosaur World in Telford

Dudley zoo's new orangutan arrival with mum, Emma.