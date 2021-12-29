Inflata Nation Telford weathers Covid storm to welcome 70,000 visitors in first year

Inside Inflata Nation

Bosses said they are thrilled with the bumper bookings since throwing open the doors to Inflata Nation at Telford Centre last December.

The site – which boasts mega drop slides, ball pools, a wobbly gladiator podium and bumper cars – hasn’t had it easy in the first year in business.

Just weeks after opening on December 10, 2020, it was forced to close when the region was plunged into tier three coronavirus restrictions.

But after reopening in May, regional manager Steve Allen said the family attraction has been packed with people enjoying bouncy fun.

He said: “It’s been a challenging time for everyone but the team has been so positive.

“The leisure sector was the first to close and the last to open, so it hasn’t been easy but we’ve tried to remain upbeat.

“During those months we were closed we really tried to keep team morale high and we were so lucky our staff stuck with us through that time. Everyone has worked so hard.

“Since we reopened we’ve had such amazing support. In our first year we had more than 70,000 visitors and hosted more than 800 parties.”

Mr Allen said restrictions on travel helped to remind people of the fun attractions they have on their doorsteps.

He added: “People were choosing to take staycations instead of travelling abroad so we became ‘the thing’ to do.

“The feedback we’ve had has been great. People have told us it’s great to have activities like ours in the local area. Telford Shopping Centre is where everyone goes, so the location is great.”

The team is now planning a big birthday bash in January to mark 12 months in business.

Tilly Dodd and Bethany Whittall from Inflata Nation Telford at the site's collection point for the Telford Crisis Centre

The site has also been established as a donation centre for Telford Crisis Centre, where they are able to collect donations for food to help local families.

Mr Allen said: “We know the birthday party is a bit delayed but it’s been a hectic year.

“We are hosting this party as we want to show how grateful we are to people for their support in our first year.

“We really feel like part of the community and wanted to get involved with the mayor’s chosen charities, so we decided to become a donation point for Telford Crisis Support.

“The charity does amazing work and it feels important to do our bit.”

Inflata Nation Telford is located next to Primark at Telford Centre. The site includes an inflatable assault course, a large extra bouncy ‘bubble’ section, and a dedicated area for under 4s with a slide and ball pool.