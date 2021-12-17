Chocks away! The Spitfire 10K returns to the RAF Museum Cosford

The Spitfire 10K at the RAF Museum Cosford will take place in August

The Spitfire 10K at the RAF Museum Cosford will be held on Sunday, August 28 next year and will raise funds for the venue, which is a charity.

Runners will be able to wear a Roll of Honour card on the day which will tell the story of a Battle of Britain pilot who fought in the skies above England in the summer of 1940.

They will have plenty of time to research their hero's story and keep their memory alive by sharing it with family, friends and on social media.

Support from £100-a-head and more fund-raising pledges will help the museum reach a £10,000 target.

A sum of £10,000 could provide the resources to deliver 300 Battle of Britain workshops to more than 10,000 children, ensuring the stories are shared with future generations.

People unable to attend the race in person at Cosford will be able to join in a Virtual Spitfire 10K race.

The race will be run from Hangar 1 and go in a loop of the museum site past iconic aircraft including the VC10, Hercules and Britannia, before heading on to the airfield at RAF Cosford.

Imaginations are set to be stirred by running alongside the wartime hangars, the air traffic control tower and sprinting down the runway!

Once they cross the finish line runners will receive the Spitfire 10K race medal.

There will also be a Spitfire Family Run for the under 15s.