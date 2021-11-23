Three Midland parks named in the public's top ten best places

National Memorial Arboretum

The National Memorial Arboretum, in Staffordshire, and Warley Woods, in Smethwick, and Telford Town Park, in Telford, were voted for by the public in the People’s Choice Awards organised by the Green Flag Award scheme.

National Memorial Arboretum

International Green Flag Award Manager Paul Todd said: “Congratulations to our ten worthy winners. The Green Flag Award includes some of the country’s best-known and iconic parks as well as community green spaces and university campuses.

Warley Woods

“To be voted one of the nation’s favourite parks is a real achievement and testament to all the hard work done by the thousands of parks staff and volunteers up and down the country who work tirelessly to make their parks fantastic places that everyone can enjoy.”

Telford Town Park