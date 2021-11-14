Lantern Festival brings magical sights to Safari Park

The lanterns at West Midland Safari Park

West Midland Safari Park has created something beautiful and unique with this autumn event. It's light, bright and magical – and not just for kids.

Imagine the dark nights lit up by 1,000 intricately designed lanterns of all shapes, themes and sizes - yes, it really is quite something.

From the drive into the venue, guests are struck by huge dragons and fairy lights as they are immersed into a dream land of awe-inspiring creations.

Guests can see light installations of dinosaurs, flowers, and animals on a 3km trail from 5.30pm until 9.30pm on selected evenings until December 5.

A real favourite with the children was the interactive magic tree, rainbow tunnel and musical keyboard, but this event is for people of all ages.

There were plenty of couples without children, young and old, enjoying a relaxed walk through the displays.

During the evening event, the safari drive-thru, rides and other walking animal exhibits are closed.

This is about the lanterns alone, and it's all that it needs. Well done West Midland Safari Park, the Lantern Festival is really something special.

Guests can still purchase separate day-time tickets, if they wish to see the animals earlier in the day, but Lantern Festival tickets will need to be purchased separately.

Tickets for the festival are £18 for adults and £15 for under-16s. Students, seniors and carers pay £16, while under threes can go in for free.