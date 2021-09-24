Try your hand at apple pressing this weekend

Sue Casewell-Knight working the scratter in 2019

Now in its second year, the Willey Village Hall will host the event this coming Sunday at Willey Village Hall at 12 noon. It began in 2019, but had to sit out 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organiser Anne Skinner said: "People who have apples, and it doesn't matter if they are sweet or cookers because we can mix them up, can come along and have their apples pressed and turned into juice that they can take away with them."

With all the kit required being provided by the Shropshire Smallholdings Association, visitors can come with their own apples and see them processed into juice.

Anne added: "All the apples will go into what is called a scratter which chops the apples up, and then into a press. We will also have a pasteuriser so that, if people want to, they can pasteurise their apple juice so that it will last much longer.

"It is really a good community day. People can come along and just enjoy the day if they don't want to use the equipment. We will have a bar, hot drinks and rolls and lots of cake.