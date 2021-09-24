Try your hand at apple pressing this weekend

By Andrew RevillAttractionsPublished:

A local community group is preparing to hold its second Apple Pressing Day, and members want you to come along.

Sue Casewell-Knight working the scratter in 2019
Sue Casewell-Knight working the scratter in 2019

Now in its second year, the Willey Village Hall will host the event this coming Sunday at Willey Village Hall at 12 noon. It began in 2019, but had to sit out 2020 due to the pandemic.

Organiser Anne Skinner said: "People who have apples, and it doesn't matter if they are sweet or cookers because we can mix them up, can come along and have their apples pressed and turned into juice that they can take away with them."

With all the kit required being provided by the Shropshire Smallholdings Association, visitors can come with their own apples and see them processed into juice.

Anne added: "All the apples will go into what is called a scratter which chops the apples up, and then into a press. We will also have a pasteuriser so that, if people want to, they can pasteurise their apple juice so that it will last much longer.

"It is really a good community day. People can come along and just enjoy the day if they don't want to use the equipment. We will have a bar, hot drinks and rolls and lots of cake.

"Even if you don't have your own apples we will have some on sale so you can take part in the process."

Attractions
Entertainment
What's On
Andrew Revill

By Andrew Revill

Senior Reporter for the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News