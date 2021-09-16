Fourth annual Oswestry Culturefest hailed as a success

Felix Ngindu’s African drumming

An outdoor event in Oswestry has been hailed as a success by organisers.

The Oswestry Culturefest celebrated its fourth year of running last Saturday, as families enjoying a relaxed day of music, arts and culture in Cae Glas Park.

Live music from the bandstand included Felix Ngindu’s African drumming, Welsh Harp by Cadi Glwys and a yoga movement class was provided by Cordellia Weedon.

Headlining the vent, the Oswestry Bulgarian Dancers closed the afternoon and got everyone, young and old, up on their feet dancing.

Families took advantage of the free open access workshops making their own ink prints and getting a Henna tattoo.

Organisers say that next year will be bigger and better, so watch this space.

One visitor to the event said: "The festival had a friendly, welcoming feel, some interesting and creative stalls, and

some uplifting and diverse performances. We really enjoyed the music and the Bulgarian dancing."

Another added: “We have enjoyed Culturefest so much – this is important to so many people, we

really need it.”