Animals 'glow in the dark' at Chester Zoo

The animals may glow to attract a mate or to mark their territory

The never-before-seen photos, which were taken at the zoo at night, show animals displaying vivid shades of red, blue and green under ultraviolet light.

Biofluorescence, the technical term for this spectacle, occurs when higher energy wavelengths of light, like ultraviolet, is absorbed and sent out at a lower energy wavelength, making the area glow.

While this phenomenon is widespread among animals, little is currently known about why it occurs.

Dr Gerardo Garcia, curator of lower vertebrates and invertebrates at the zoo has offered several theories on why it may happen. They might use it to attract a mate or to ward off potential predators.