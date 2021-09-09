Ludlow Food Festival tickets selling like... hot cakes

By David TooleyLudlowAttractionsPublished:

Online tickets for the Ludlow Food Festival on Saturday have sold out, the organisers have announced.

Fire Stage at Ludlow Food Festival - credit Ashleigh Cadet
Fire Stage at Ludlow Food Festival - credit Ashleigh Cadet

There will be a limited number of tickets available on the day on a first come first served basis but attendees have been advised to check on the event website first before leaving home.

Tickets are still available for the mega event's two other days, tomorrow (Friday) and on Sunday though. And people have been encouraged to buy online in advance for those days.

"We committed early on to capping numbers as part of our approach to keeping everyone safe with covid in mind," said the organisers in a email update.

"While it might be tempting to keep selling tickets, we promised we would cap numbers - and we have."

The festival takes place in the grounds of Ludlow Castle and adult day tickets, priced at £12, includes entry to all of the castle.

Events being lined up include chef demos, talks, tastings, live fire cooking and workshops.

Attractions
Entertainment
Ludlow
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News