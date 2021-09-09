Ludlow Food Festival tickets selling like... hot cakes

Fire Stage at Ludlow Food Festival - credit Ashleigh Cadet

There will be a limited number of tickets available on the day on a first come first served basis but attendees have been advised to check on the event website first before leaving home.

Tickets are still available for the mega event's two other days, tomorrow (Friday) and on Sunday though. And people have been encouraged to buy online in advance for those days.

"We committed early on to capping numbers as part of our approach to keeping everyone safe with covid in mind," said the organisers in a email update.

"While it might be tempting to keep selling tickets, we promised we would cap numbers - and we have."

The festival takes place in the grounds of Ludlow Castle and adult day tickets, priced at £12, includes entry to all of the castle.