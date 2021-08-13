Dog lovers invited to week-long show at Blists Hill

Four-legged friends are welcome as Blists Hill Victorian Town in Telford hosts a week of fun dog shows

Four-legged companions have long been a family staple, which is why furry friends are welcome at Blists Hill all year round.

But starting this weekend, there will be more dogs than ever as the open-air museum hosts its first-ever week of daily dog shows.

Taking place from Saturday until Sunday, August 22, dogs of all breeds are invited to compete in a daily show - with prizes for all who take part.

“The townsfolk of Blists Hill love dogs and they are welcome in most of our buildings but we’re delighted to be hosting this special event this year,” said Justin Tose, visitor engagement director at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

“We’ve hosted dog shows in the past and they’ve always been super popular so we have decided to create a week-long event to really get the tails wagging.”

The dog show, which will take place at 1.30pm on the green each day, will have a small obstacle course and ask dogs to show their barking prowess.

Justin added that dogs are invited to bring their owners, as long as they are well behaved of course.

“Visitors will also be able to enjoy Blists Hill Victorian Town’s traditional shops including the chemist, grocers, printers, sweet shop, bakery and Victorian market as well as various refreshment options such as traditional fish and chips or a pint from its Victorian-style pub,” he said.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, sited at the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution with 10 museums along the Gorge.

The trust is a registered charity whose twin aims are heritage conservation and education.

The Ironbridge Gorge was designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1986 and to date approximately 16 million tourists have visited the Ironbridge Gorge Museums.