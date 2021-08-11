Magic, potions and creativity spell a spook-tacular October at Ironbridge Gorge museums

There are two clay play sessions at Coalport China Museum

Halloween is set to be extra special at the museums this year, with an array of spook-tacular events lined up for the whole family – and as an extra special treat, these activities are all included in the entry prices.

Budding witches and warlocks can take part in a magical potion trail at Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

The eerily fun event will see jars of creepy ingredients hidden around the attraction, with guests challenged to find them all, before writing a spell for resident witch Freya to cast with her cauldron.

This is an event for all ages, suitable for anyone who believes in magic.

The witches potion trail runs from October 23 to 31.

The Museum of Iron will also host an enchanting storytelling tour with its Coalbrookdale Cauldrons event, for which guests are invited to come dressed as witches and wizards.

The tours will task guests with finding cauldrons hidden around the museum.

They will then have the chance to make their very own spell recipe to take home with them.

The Coalbrookdale Cauldrons event, which is aimed at children aged three to six-years-old, will take place on October 26, from 10.30am to 11.45am, and on October 28, from 2pm to 3.15pm.

All children must be accompanied by an adult

Next up is a challenge of toil and trouble – entitled It Was a Dark and Stormy Night – as guests are invited to learn how to create a storyboard and produce their very own cartoon strip at Blists Hill Victorian Town, telling the tale of a robbery at the post office.

This event, suitable for children aged eight to 12 years of age, takes place in two sessions on October 27 from 10am to 12pm, and from 1pm to 3pm.

Museum visitors can also get creative this October with two events – The Big Draw and Clay Play.

The Big Draw, taking place all around the Gorge for the whole of October, invites guests to collect an art pack and follow a drawing trail, which can be done at any and all of the museums.

This activity is based on the National Big Draw Festival with an Ironbridge twist.

Guests can also get hands-on at two clay play sessions at Coalport China Museum.

Suitable for all ages, this event will see the attraction provide all the materials needed - all visitors need to bring is their imagination.

The clay play workshops take place on October 29, from 10am to 12pm, and from 1pm to 3pm.

Children at all events must be accompanied by an adult.