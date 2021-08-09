Popcorn and planes for RAF Cosford's summer outdoor cinema events

Outdoor cinema at RAF Cosford Museum

This weekend the museum will host three afternoons and evenings of iconic flicks, in a unique setting as part of it's outdoor cinema weekend.

From Friday 13 to Sunday 15 August, movies including Top Gun, Lion King and Back to the Future will be shown on a huge LED screen, nestled amongst the VC10 and Hercules aircraft.

With two movie screenings per day, visitors can spend their summer evenings watching a mixture of timeless classics and more recent favourites, suitable for all the family.

Outdoor cinema at RAF Cosford Museum

Surround sound and a large LED screen will create a true cinematic experience along with a tasty selection of hot street food and a fully stocked bar, available before and during the movie.

Of course, no movie would be complete without popcorn, which is why the museum is transforming the Hercules aircraft into a popcorn bar where visitors can step on-board to purchase their essential movie snacks.

Ulrike Stuebner, RAF Museum Cosford Public Events Manager said: "We are thrilled to see one of our big events returning to the RAF Museum this summer. Over three days we will be showing popular family films on the afternoons, in addition to the evening movies for our older audiences.

Outdoor cinema at RAF Cosford Museum

"Families visiting us during the summer holidays can enjoy everything the museum has to offer during the day, plus a movie before they head home. Family films include Lion King, Trolls World Tour and Inside Out.

"The evening movies will kick start with the 80s classic Back to the Future on Friday, it’ll be a feel-good Saturday with The Greatest Showman, and on Sunday the magic of characters Maverick and Goose will be flying high with a screening of Top Gun.

Outdoor cinema at RAF Cosford Museum

"We ran a poll on social media and more than 1,000 people voted for their favourite films. An overwhelming number of comments and emails reached us requesting to add Top Gun to the programme, and how could we not, we are the perfect venue for it! Where else can you watch movies about flight surrounded by real military aircraft, and get the chance to climb inside an aircraft to buy your popcorn?"

Ticket holders will have exclusive access to the museum’s Hangar 1 before the movie begins. Doors will open at 4pm for the afternoon screening and at 7pm for the evening screening.

Visitors are also welcome to bring along snacks and drinks on the night, all drinks must be in plastic bottles or cans and no BBQs are permitted.