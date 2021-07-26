Win big this summer with our fantastic family days out competition

Collect your tokens now

What's on offer

Black Country Living Museum

It became a world-wide TikTok sensation during lockdown, and now the award-winning museum is bringing history to life for visitors.

Set across 26 acres the site features shops, houses and industrial areas that represent the Black Country’s story.

Meet historic characters, learn some of the area’s stories and have a taste of what have been described as the best fi sh and chips in the world.

Cadbury World

Uncover a world of chocolatey delights where you’ll learn how your favourite confectioneries are made and play in virtual chocolate rain.

Visitors can experience the 4D Chocolate Adventure cinema, dive into a bowl of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk, ride the Crunchie Rollercoaster and take to the skies in a Cadbury Creme Egg airship which is piloted by the Caramel Bunny.

Drayton Manor

Enjoy all the thrills and spills at this park including the exciting new Adventure Cove area, which includes River Rapids where visitors will be taken on a thrilling journey through a cartoon-style fishing port.

Also, favourites such as Shockwave and Stormforce 10 have been given a makeover. For a break from the action you can also visit the park’s conservation zoo, home to more than 500 animals.

Hawkstone Park Follies Adventure

Dig out some sturdy footwear and a torch for an adventure like no other.

Set in 100 acres of parkland The Follies is a range of dramatic and rugged natural sandstone hills that were developed to include gullies, caves, towers and bridges.

This stunning attraction became one of the most visited landscapes in Britain during the 19th Century.

Hoo Zoo and Dinosaur World

Get ready for a rip-roaring time at this countryside attraction that has a strong message about conservation.

There’s a wide variety of animals from wolves to meerkats and a daily programme of events includes ostrich feeding, deer feeding and the famous Sheep Steeplechase.

Dinosaur World features 15 animatronic dinosaurs throughout a woodland walk so you really feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Ironbridge Gorge Museums

Why visit these fantastic museum’s once, when your ticket is an annual pass.

This bumper ticket will give you access to attractions such as Blists Hill Victorian Town, Enginuity, Jack fi eld Tile Museum, Coalport China Museum, Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron, Museum of the Gorge, Darby’s Houses, the Tar Tunnel, The Ironbridge and Toll House and Broseley Pipeworks.

National Trust properties

With an abundance of National Trust properties on your doorstep you really are spoilt for choice.

Why not go and spot the deer herd at Attingham Park, enjoy tea and scones at Dudmaston, take a stroll around the formal gardens at the Shugborough Estate or explore the woodland play area at Wightwick Manor and Gardens?

Park Hall Countryside Experience

This amazing award-winning attraction has lots of animal fun, action and adventure for the whole family.

There are regular hands-on animal activities, two massive indoor play barns, adventure courses, woodland walks and a picturesque lake.

Also, check out the Science Illusion Zone, Victorian School, Iron Age Roundhouse and Welsh Guards Museum.

Severn Valley Railway

The whole family will be chuffed with a visit to this heritage steam railway where you will have a carriage for six people waiting for you.

Travel for 16 miles along the beautiful Severn Valley between Kidderminster, Bewdley and Bridgnorth.

Make a stop for discovery at The Engine House, let off steam at the railway-themed outdoor play area and then get a bite to eat at the café.

Trentham Monkey Forest

Take a walk on the wild side in this 60-acre forest where the monkeys live as they would in the wild.

There are 140 Barbary macaques roaming free and visitors can do the ¾ mile woodland walk to meet them and then get even closer at feeding time.

With two play areas, a café and picnic area this is an attraction you would be bananas to miss out on.

West Midlands Safari Park

This is an action-packed day like no other. A four-mile safari drive will take you close to giraffes, tigers and elephants.

Then the Discovery Trails features attractions including Penguin Cove, Mark O’Shea's Reptile World and the Land of the Living Dinosaurs exhibit.

Visit what is believed to be the largest walk-through lemur wood in the UK before hitting the Adventure Theme Park which has more than 27 rides and attractions.

Weston Park

Enjoy the best of both worlds at Weston Park with 1,000 acres of Capability Brown parkland, formal gardens and woodland.

The glorious gardens provide a relaxing backdrop for a leisurely afternoon while the large Woodland Adventure Playground will see youngsters climbing, sliding, bouncing and swinging or going on one of the country’s longest double zip-wires.

Top the day off with a ride on the miniature railway through lakes and woodland, taking in wildlife at every turn.

