Children's TV star to open museum's new adventure attraction

Blists Hill will open the Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure - a new interactive play attraction for children, on August 6.

CBeebies star Andy Day will be opening the Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure at Blists Hill Victorian Town – part of the Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust.

Best known for shows such as Andy’s Dinosaur Adventures, Andy and The Oddsocks and more, the 40-year-old presenter will be opening the new feature on August 6.

The design of the family feature is inspired by the Madeley-based site’s mining history and will boast a wide array of features including two ziplines, a basket swing, treetop walkways, mock saw see-saw, faux mine carts, a refreshment hut, toilets, undercover seating and more.

It was was designed by Creating Adventurous Places Ltd (CAP.Co), which has recently completed work on a similar playground on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust’s Marketing Director, Roz Chandler, said: “We’re delighted that Andy Day is able to join us to celebrate the opening of our amazing new Outdoor Adventure attraction.

“We’re incredibly excited about this wonderful new feature which we know will bring families back time and time again.

"And because admission is included in our great value annual pass they can experience everything that our Victorian Town has to offer”

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust – a registered heritage conservation and education charity which cares for 35 listed buildings and structures in the Gorge – has called the attraction the ‘Madeley Wood Company Outdoor Adventure’, after the Madeley Wood Company that historically ran mine operations on the site.

The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust is one of the region’s premier tourist attractions, sited at the birthplace of the Industrial Revolution with 10 museums along the Gorge.