Sambrook Manor is opening to visitors this weekend. Owner Eileen Mitchell with grandson Archie Mitchell aged 12

With Shropshire set to enjoy glorious sunshine, Sambrook Manor, near Newport, is opening its garden up for visitors to explore to help raise money for charity.

Each year the National Garden Scheme encourages owners of the country's most beautiful gardens to open them up to raise money for nursing charities.

This Sunday, Eileen Mitchell, who has lived at Sambrook Manor for 58 years, is inviting people to explore the delightful country garden with its deep, well-planted border and sweeping lawns.

Eileen has been hosting open garden events for around 20 years and said much has changed in that time.

"During the years we have extended parts and installed lots of different features," she explained. "There are three different water features in the garden and the river runs along the bottom of the garden which is nice. We also have a small arboretum which used to be the pony paddock which has lots of shrubs and trees in.

"This weekend we are opening for the National Garden Scheme on Sunday, July 18. But next weekend we will be open again for the Historic Churches Trust.

"The money raised next weekend, half of it will go to the churches trust and the other half to our local church, St. Luke's in Sambrook.

"There will also be two other gardens open next weekend for people to explore - Westland and The Briars on July 25. The church will be open as well and refreshments served here at Sambrook Manor.

"I do a lot of the gardening myself, with help from our gardener."