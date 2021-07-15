Severn Valley Railway prepares to open Christmas service bookings

Severn Valley Railway. Photo: Bob Sweet

Tickets will go on sale at 9.30am on Monday, July 19 for the service, which has up to seven departures a day from Kidderminster.

The Santa services will run on selected dates from November 27 through until Christmas Eve.

The journey starts at Kidderminster Town station lit with bright lights, with a complimentary hot or cold drink and a bespoke SVR souvenir travel cup for each adult. On board the train, mince pies and gingerbread will be waiting, and family groups will be allocated their own private compartment or table.

Passengers will be transported on a steam-hauled trip along the Severn Valley, passing through a decorated Bewdley station to arrive at Arley, where they disembark for an all-new Christmas show, Jingle, Jangle and the North Pole Lake.

Michael Dunn, the SVR’s head of visitor experience, said: “Our professionally-produced shows last year proved to be a smash hit, so we’re doing it all over again.

“This hilarious, brand-new show will appeal to all ages and if everyone laughs loudly enough, there might even be a visit from Father Christmas himself. Performances take place inside a marquee and each family group will be seated on a socially-distanced bench.”

When visitors re-board the train, children will discover that elves have left them each a gift, then it’s full steam ahead for a journey back to Kidderminster. The festive excursion lasts around two-and-a-half hours.