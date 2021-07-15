Interactive trails and activities launch at Ironbridge museums

From talking teacups to an extra special chatty toy cat – a range of new interactive trails and activities are adding a little magic and bringing history to life for youngsters visiting museums in the Ironbridge Gorge.

The Jackfield Tile Museum
New for this summer, the latest additions are aimed at delighting young children; helping to further engage them in the historically-important exhibitions by shining them in a new light.

Lifelong learning manager at The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust, Amanda Phillipson, said: “We’re really excited for families to come along and see all these wonderful new additions to our museums.

“We’re hoping these interactive trails and activities will capture the imagination of children and allow them to see the rich history of Ironbridge in a whole new way.”

The first of the interactive attractions is the Magic Teacups at Coalport China Museum.

Each of the teacups at the Shropshire landmark gives some information about different historical object on display. These are given in the form of rhyme or song, using language aimed at children aged seven and under.

Another addition to Coalport China Museum is the Family Gallery, which includes a role play Victorian Home Corner where little ones can play with a Victorian washing set, including a washboard, a Victorian-style kettle and more.

The Gallery also has a range of craft activities linked to the museum’s collections, giving children the chance to create their own Broseley Dragon out of paper, design a light box, and at certain times, make their own creations out of clay.

Jackfield Tile Museum, meanwhile, is now home to an extra-special talking toy cat.

The black stuffed toy – named Jet Black – was created especially for the museum by Ironbridge-based teddy bear manufacturer Merrythought.

When placed on the silhouette images of a cat around the museum, the feline toy tells the story of the various items around the attraction.

Merrythought managing director, Sarah Holmes, said: “We’re delighted to team up with The Ironbridge Gorge Museum Trust and create this adorable plush character for their young visitors and help bring the Jackfield exhibition to life for them.”

