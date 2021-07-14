Shropshire lake site to host camping festival

Camping festival launches at Colehurst Lake Camping festival launches at Colehurst Lake Camping festival launches at Colehurst Lake Camping festival launches at Colehurst Lake

With staycations on the rise as coronavirus restrictions limit travel, bosses at Colehurst Lake, near Market Drayton, are hosting a special camping event for those wanting to stay closer to home this summer.

Bookings for the brand new ‘Camp Colehurst’ event to be held from July 26-28 are open now. The event includes two nights of camping in tree tents, the woodland retreat, pre-erected tents or the choice to pitch your own.

The off-grid adventure incorporates a number of activities including campfire stories, foraging experiences, live music and more.

Camping festival launches at Colehurst Lake

Keen campers can expect a rural experience to remember and can choose to pack light, with a pre-pitched tent, sleeping mats, campfire area and shelter waiting for them on each night, or more seasoned campers might want to pitch their own and wake up to the mist over the fishing lakes.

Colehurst Lake owner Nick Cooper, said it is the perfect event for first-time campers or those more seasoned travellers, with activities for the whole family from foraging and campfire stories to wine tasting with neighbours Colehurst Wines.

He said: "Campers will have onsite parking available, wheelbarrows to transport your luggage to your pitch, shower huts, compost toilets and washing up stations available across the site. As well as a hot food stall to purchase your food and drink throughout your stay or why not bring your own barbecue for the ultimate outdoor experience.

Camping festival launches at Colehurst Lake

"Colehurst Lake is the perfect place to escape, discover and unwind. Home to two spring-fed pools, Colehurst Lake and Maylea Pool, which were originally formed in 1990 and have been restored over the last three years by us to allow the re-establishment of the fishery."