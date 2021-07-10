Zoo welcomes rare endangered orangutan arrival

The zoo's new arrival with mum, Emma. The zoo's new arrival with mum, Emma. The zoo's new arrival with mum, Emma. The zoo's new arrival with mum, Emma.

The precious youngster – a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan – arrived to mum Emma, 34, at Chester Zoo, following an eight and a half month pregnancy. Dad Puluh is also aged 34.

Primate experts at the zoo say they are yet to determine the sex of the tiny newcomer, who has been clinging tightly to mum since entering the world on Saturday, June 19.

The birth is being celebrated by conservationists around the world, including in the species’ native South East Asia, where fewer than 14,000 of the great apes remain in the wild.

Sumatran orangutans are listed as critically endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and face an extremely high risk of extinction.

The baby is first of its kind to be born at the zoo since its group of Sumatran orangutans moved back to their ‘Monsoon Forest’ home – nine months after the UK’s largest zoological building was restored to its former glory following a devastating fire in December 2019.

Chester Zoo is currently the only zoo in mainland Britain which cares for Sumatran orangutans.

Claire Parry, one of the zoo’s specialist Primate Keepers, said: “Sumatran orangutans are one of the world’s most threatened large mammals and so the safe arrival of a new baby is an incredibly special moment. Emma is an experienced mum and already she’s formed a really close bond with the little one – it’s wonderful to see her cradling it so gently.

“The youngster is a vital boost to the international conservation breeding programme, which is working to ensure a safety-net population for these critically endangered animals within the world’s most progressive zoos. Crucially, we also hope the baby will help us to raise more awareness about the destruction of rainforests in South East Asia that is driving this magnificent species, and many others, towards extinction.”

The Sumatran orangutan is one of the world’s most endangered great apes – threatened by hunting, illegal logging and habitat loss as its rainforest home is cleared to make way for palm oil plantations.

Palm oil is a highly efficient oil that is found in more than 50 per cent of supermarket products globally. As the demand for unsustainable palm oil intensifies, orangutans are increasingly being edged towards extinction.

A team of conservationists at Chester Zoo are working in Indonesia, alongside sustainable palm oil farms and NGOs, to help prevent further deforestation.

Nick Davis, Deputy Curator of Mammals at the zoo, added: “For many years now our teams at the zoo have been working with palm oil suppliers in the UK, and with partners and NGOs in Indonesia, to encourage the growing of sustainable palm oil. We want there to be no further deforestation and, where palm oil plantations do already exist, we want them to include wildlife safe corridors to allow animals to move through them freely. With the help of our partners, we have also started to reconnect areas of rainforest by replanting native trees back into the ground where they once stood.