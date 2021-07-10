Shropshire's High Sheriff visits Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Tony Morris-Eyton was at Bridgnorth Cliff Railway on Thursday during a tour of the town's historic landmarks.

Joined by mayor Councillor Sarah Barlow, Mr Morris-Eyton spoke to the chairman of the railway, Dr Malvern Tipping, and director Eileen Tipping, about the impact of the pandemic on visitor numbers and plans for the future.

Dr Tipping said: "I was contacted last week by the town council, which asked us to facilitate the visit. They explained that since the high sheriff was especially interested in historical matters, they would be appreciative if I could travel from Suffolk to attend in person to explain some of the history.

"I was pleased to be able to do so, to be able to conduct a tour of the cliff railway's winding room and to explain the extensive engineering works to the winding gear in which we have invested over the last fifteen months.

"Mr Morris-Eyton has an interest in tourism. So a discussion about the impact of the pandemic on visitor numbers and our plans for the immediate future ensued."

Chairman of the railway – which opened in 1892 – Dr Tipping, and his 93-year-old mother Eileen met the visiting party near the top station in Castle Terrace.