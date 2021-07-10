Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre is cooking up lots of summer fun

Grant Wilson, the Discovery Centre Manager prepares to cook up a storm at The Shropshire Hills Food Festival in August. Grant Wilson, the Discovery Centre Manager prepares to cook up a storm at The Shropshire Hills Food Festival in August.

It will take place on Saturday, August 7, from 10am to 4pm, with local food and drink suppliers displaying their products, the discovery centre and Marches Grow Local will be celebrating all the area has to offer.

Anyone interested in exhibiting, should contact them for more information and a booking form.

Entry is free for visitors with lots of produce to try and buy.

Other events during the month include a series of school holiday activity sessions.

'The Carboniferous - When Minibeasts Ruled the World' –will be on from Monday, July 26 until Friday, July 30, and again from Monday, August 16, until Friday, August 20.

It will allow youngsters to go back in time, feeling the heat, seeing the ferns, hearing the water and smelling the rotting vegetation to when 'minibeasts' ruled the world.

Children can look at fossils from this period, make an instant fossil and go on a hunt for their modern cousins. The cost is £4 per accompanied four to 11 year old.

Bubbles and Balloons will take place from Monday, August 2, until Friday, August 6, and from Monday, August 23, until Friday, August 27.

It will be a chance to make balloon animals, experiment with static electricity and a hovercraft.

From Monday, August 9, until Friday, August 13, Native Americans will be the school holiday activity

Each of the school holiday activity sessions cost £4 per accompanied four to 11 year old.

In the gallery at the centre there is art work by Claire Allen-Brunn and Sue Green.

Claire uses a variety of mediums including acrylics, inks, pencils and watercolour, to explore the Shropshire countryside and wildlife. Claire finds the Shropshire countryside and rural way of life presents her with a plethora of potential subject matter.

Sue is a self-taught watercolour artist and paints mainly British wildlife in a loose, colourful impressionistic style. These paintings are of Sue’s favourite animals.

The gallery is open from 10am until 5pm, entry is free and all pieces on display are available to purchase.

A dragonfly identification course will be held on Wednesday, August 4, aimed at beginners and run by Sue Rees Evans.

Participants will learn to identify a range of species throughout both sessions. Classroom inputs during the morning will focus on identification of damselflies (session one) and dragonflies (session two).

Following a brief lunch the afternoons will be spent outside around the centre ponds and the River Onny putting identification skills to the test. The cost is £10 per session and booking is essential.

A secondhand book sale will also continue daily until all books are gone. Paperbacks cost £1, hardbacks cost £1.50, and there is a special offer of three books for the price of two or 10 items for £5.