Buglife events set to be a buzz of activity

Severn B-lines intern Kaitlyn planting a pollinator garden.

Buglife is currently working on the Severn B-Lines project with the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, the Apley Estate and Telford & Wrekin Council to create and restore 20 hectares of species-rich wildflower habitat alongside the River Severn.

The project aims to help pollinating insects such as bees, wasps, butterflies, moths and other wildlife move through the landscape to feed, nest and hibernate.

The Buglife team will be at Severn Valley Country Park from 11am-3pm on July 16 and at the Apley Farm Shop from 11am-3pm on August 10.

Visitors to the Apley Farm Shop event will be able to see work already under way to create a new pollinator garden at the popular Bridgnorth venue.

The Buglife team is working with the Apley Estate to develop a space for visitors to enjoy colourful flowers and the steady hum of insects, as well as somewhere to learn about the importance of pollinator species.

Buglife conservation officer, Kate Jones said: “This is an incredibly ambitious and beautiful project, which will provide habitats full of wildflowers that not only help our pollinators but offer local people and visitors spaces to enjoy and spend time in nature.

"Our fun events programme includes family activities, pollinator ID workshops and wildlife and gardening workshops. This project is building a more beautiful and resilient landscape, and we really want locals and visitors to be a part of it.”

Graeme Manton, estate manager at Apley added: “In England alone we have lost over 97 per cent of our wildflower meadows since the 1930s which has resulted in a serious decline in pollinator insects, which are vital to the agricultural economy and local ecosystems. These events are a great way to find out about this important project and how people can help in their own gardens.”

The Severn B-Lines project has been awarded a £184,000 grant through Defra’s Green Recovery Challenge Fund.

Buglife is currently working in partnership with the Apley Estate, Telford & Wrekin Council, Madeley Town Council and Gorge Parish Council to create and restore species-rich grassland habitat across 19 sites.