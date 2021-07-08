Shropshire's David Austin Roses on display at Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival

Members of the public enjoying the Rainbow of Roses stand at Hampton Court Garden Festival 2021. Roses featured here are Lady of Shalott and Summer Song

A colourful display which spans the spectrum of the rainbow has been created by David Austin Roses at Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, which runs until July 11.

Born out of the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s Rainbow of Roses display acts as a tribute, with the venue's open-air location and design incorporating socially-distanced seating for those seeking a moment of rest and reflection.

The 10-metre-wide installation, consisting of three orange Corten steel planters, pays homage to the heroic efforts of the NHS and key workers during the pandemic and offers visitors the opportunity to re-engage with nature in full bloom at the first of the long-awaited Royal Horticultural Society garden and flower shows to return since 2019.

Lady of Shalott, Summer Song and Gabriel Oak (from left to right) featuring in the Rainbow of Roses at Hampton Court Garden Festival 2021

A total of 36 English Rose varieties are laid in rusted steel planters which feature the words “Nature is joyful, restorative, cruel and uncontrollable, but most of all beautiful”. Together the varieties create a display showcasing the David Austin rose collection, including Lady of Shalott (Ausnyson), Scepter’d Isle (Ausland), Princess Anne (Auskitchen) and Charles Darwin (Auspeet).

Richard Austin, from the Albrighton-based rose breeder, said: "We’re so pleased that the Rainbow of Roses is able to bring the true joy of the David Austin collection back to the public at Hampton Court this year.

"As a result of ongoing Covid-19 measures, we’ve had to think a little differently to create a safe but immersive and unique experience for visitors to the show. To see people interact once again with our roses and immerse themselves in the sensory experience of the rainbow’s vivid colour and fragrance is hugely uplifting.”

Reflecting the rose breeder’s Planting Positivity initiative in 2021 and central to the rainbow’s planting scheme is the Nye Bevan (Auspital) rose, released earlier this year and named in honour of the founder of the NHS, Aneurin Bevan. Nye Bevan, together with The Generous Gardener (Ausdrawn) and Princess Alexandra of Kent (Ausmerchant) have to date raised more than £60,000 for NHS Charities Together, the National Garden Scheme and the Alexandra Rose Charity, among other health-based charities.

Members of the public enjoying the Rainbow of Roses stand at Hampton Court Garden Festival 2021

“The shared history of roses, health and charitable giving has long been part of who we are at David Austin Roses, and it is one we are immensely proud of," added Richard.

"As such, I am delighted that following the Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival, the Rainbow of Roses will be donated to a local NHS hospital as a permanent floral installation for the pleasure of staff, patients and visitors alike. We hope visitors to the festival will enjoy experiencing the rainbow before it settles into its permanent home.”

David Austin’s Rainbow of Roses (stand HC710) can be found by the entrance to the Festival of Roses marquee, close to the RHS Cut Flower Garden and the RHS Rose Tea Garden.