The great outdoors: Town in new tourism drive

Branding - the rhayader.co.uk website

Rhayader's new branding follows a strategic plan written by Spencer David Consultants who have worked closely with Rhayader 2000 - an action group that works on the development of the town as a tourism destination - and the town council over the past year.

Town councillor Rhys Thomas led on the branding with Tom Jones, of Hafod Hardware, taking the lead on the logo and design work.

Councillor Thomas, the town council’s portfolio holder for tourism, said: “Building on the new fantastic branding, which has been developed by Tom, we are relaunching our website rhayader.co.uk

“The site has been designed to encapsulate everything Rhayader has to offer but with a real outdoors theme running through it. Rhayader and district have so much to offer and our community welcomes visitors with open arms.”

Recognising the importance of the tourism sector to shops and businesses in the town, the town council agreed to fund Rhayader 2000 annually in its precept.

Kerena Pugh, Rhayader 2000 chair, said: “The funding from Rhayader Town Council, along with a revitalised membership of Rhayader 2000, has already given us results with this new contemporary website.

“Working together with all the businesses of the town will make Rhayader stronger, more vibrant and will drive our economy for the future.”

The new website will be a hub of information for visitors to access a directory of local activities and amenities.