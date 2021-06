Telford Steam Railway

Telford Steam Railway will welcome back customers on Saturday July 3 and Sunday July 4.

Due to ongoing Covid regulations there will be a limited number of seats available on the five trips taking place on both days.

Tickets, on a first come first served basis, can be purchased on the day of travel and will include a ride on the Phoenix Miniature Railway and free entry to the Model Railway.

The Furnaces Tea Room will also be open.