Shropshire's Poetry Pharmacy shortlisted for top rural award

Deborah Alma, the Emergency Poet ,and James Sheard at the Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop's Castle Deborah Alma the Emergency Poet and James Sheard at the Poetry Pharmacy in Bishop's Castle

The Poetry Pharmacy will battle it out against fellow rural businesses, entrepreneurs and enterprises from across the region for a place at the national final of the Rural Business Awards.

The regional final will be held virtually in October, with the national final taking place early next year.

This is world’s first walk-in poetry pharmacy, in a beautiful Victorian shop with original shelves and mahogany counter, filled with books of poetry, philosophy, psychology, and well-being, as well as ‘pills’ and other literary gifts and products, to address your emotional needs.

A Poetry Pharmacist will be able to prescribe suitable remedies and tonics, and you will also be able to visit the Dispensary Cafe to be prescribed coffees, teas and cakes to lift the spirits. There’s also a workshop and performance space and one to one consultations offering Poetry on Prescription.

Owner and founder, Deborah Alma, said: "We're absolutely delighted to have been shortlisted for Best Rural & Creative or Artisan Business; what a lovely thing to have be recognised in this way!"

The Rural Business Awards 2021/2022 will mark the awards’ seventh year of celebrating the success of businesses across the UK’s rural economy. The awards are organised by rural business for rural business, with the aim of celebrating their achievements and developing a strong network for rural business owners.

Director and co-founder of The Rural Business Awards, Jemma Clifford, added: “We are excited to celebrate the 2021/2022 awards after such a challenging year for businesses. We are passionate about creating a nurturing environment where rural businesses can develop, and this starts by showcasing the great work they do.

"On behalf of everyone at the Rural Business Awards, we want to say well done to the Poetry Pharmacy and wish them luck ahead of the regional finals.”