A blooming great day ahead at open event

Andrew Roberts and Dru Yarwood, are opening their wonderful garden this weekend for the National Garden Scheme

Visitors can explore the garden of Andrew Roberts and Dru Yarwood at School Gardens, Hook-a-Gate, near Shrewsbury.

Organisers of the open gardens scheme describe the garden as “delights and surprises at every turn. There is interest as soon as you enter the property, from little nooks and crannies to fabulous views towards Wales.”

Andrew Roberts and Dru Yarwood, in the garden

Andrew and Dru care for the three acres of land which boast a combination of sunken garden, borders galore and numerous water features.

There are woodland walks and specimen trees as well as a vegetable plot and fruit trees and shrubs.

Andrew and Dru

Vsitors may also catch a glimpse of the pigs and chicken that Andrew and Dru have.

The three acres are on an incline and so good footwear should be worn.

Andrew and Dru

The garden is open between noon and 4.30pm Saturday and Sunday and admission is £5. There will be homemade teas served. You can book in advance or turn up on the day.

The National Gardens Scheme sees private owners open their gardens, large and small, to the public to raise money for a host of charities. They include health charities and hospices.