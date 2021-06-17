Bridgnorth Cliff Railway awards North Devon cliff railway with prestigious award

Rob Newman, chariman of the Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway, Ashley Clarke, engineer of the Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway, Malvern Tipping, chairman of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, and Eileen Tipping, director of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

Dr Malvern Tipping and his mother Eileen, of Bridgnorth Cliff Railway, visited Lynton & Lynmouth Cliff Railway (LLCR) for the enveiling of a Red Wheel Plaque, awarded to the North Devon attraction by the Transport Trust.

The railway in Bridgnorth was awarded its own Red Wheel Plaque, bearing a citation about its founder Sir George Croydon Marks, in 2015.

Its current owners were invited to the ceremony at the railway in Lynton, which had been nominated as the highest and steepest water-powered cliff railway in the world.

The two attractions share heritage, with the late publisher Sir George Newnes financing both and serving as their chairman, which sparked those involved to dress in Victorian attire for the occasion.

Speeches were given by the LLCR engineer Ashley Clarke and then by the chairman Rob Newman, who are both regular visitors to Bridgnorth, before the plaque was unveiled by Devon Councillor Andrea Davis, cabinet member for climate change, environment and transport and deputy chairman of Exmoor National Park.

The Red Wheel Plaque had been presented by Stuart Wilkinson, chairman of the Transport Trust.

Dr Tipping said: "Bridgnorth was awarded a Red Wheel Plaque six years ago, so I was delighted to have been able to nominate Lynton & Lynmouth for the same award.

"Several of the cliff railways in the country work closely due to their membership of the Heritage Railway Association, but the bonds between Bridgnorth and Lynton are especially strong due to historic familial connections.

"My mother and I were delighted to have been able to represent Bridgnorth Cliff Railway at the event.

"As the Lynton & Lynmouth chairman said to me, we all much look forward to when we can meet regularly post-pandemic."