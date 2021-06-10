Beautiful gardens open in Shropshire Hills for churches trust

Heather Willis at the Mount in Bishops Castle

Bishop's Castle is known for the sweeping hills near the picturesque market town, but there are beautiful gardens hidden amongst the scenic houses.

Lissi Swales has organised the open garden event for eight years to raise money for the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust and the town's St John the Baptist church.

Tickets to the event on Sunday cost £5, which includes a map to all the gardens open between 2pm and 6pm.

Lissi said: "We run the event every two years. I have been doing it for the last eight years. It aims to raise money for the Shropshire Historic Churches Trust and also half the money raised goes to St John's The Baptist in town.

"The people from the church started the event to raise money then the person doing it retired so I took over. Tickets will be sold at the lych gate at the church and refreshments will be served inside the church.

"There are 13 gardens to explore, quite a bit more than normal. Normally I have to twist people's arms to get them involved, but this year people have approached me saying they want to open their garden up.

"Visitors will be given a programme with a map on when they buy a ticket to direct people around the town to all the gardens."