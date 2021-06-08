Shropshire vineyard raising a glass to English Wine Week

Owner Janet Cooke and front of house assistant Laura Bell Owner, Janet Cooke and Front of House assistant Laura Bell

In celebration of English Wine Week, Shropshire based Kerry Vale Vineyard are hosting a ‘Meet the producer’ event next week.

The vineyard will open its doors during English Wine Week from 10am to 4pm on June 22-25. Local residents and customers from further afield will be invited to the vineyard to ‘meet the producer’ and sample the vineyard's award-winning wine.

English Wine Week is a national campaign to promote English wines and vineyards. This year it takes place from June 19-27.

Owner Russell Cooke, said: "We hope by inviting people to explore the vineyard they will gain an understanding of the wine growing process and gain a deeper appreciation for the world of wine.

"We love to share the vineyard with our guests, and during your visit we welcome you to explore at leisure, take in the stunning countryside and experience the beautiful sense of space and tranquillity the vineyard offers – we're confident you'll love it like we do."

Visitors will be welcomed with a free self-guided tour and be invited to try three wines in the café for just £5 per person. The event also provides an opportunity to meet vineyard experts who will be on hand to take questions.

Once part of the ancient Roman site of Pentreheyling Fort, the vineyard, on the Shropshire/Wales border near Churchstoke, has an interesting past and visitors can find out all about it from the information boards around the vineyard.

Russell added: “Our meet the producer week aims to educate people about English wine but also to encourage people to buy locally. This is a philosophy we promote in our vineyard café with our fresh homemade produce."

If you are unable to visit the vineyard but live close by, Kerry Vale Vineyard is also offering free local delivery within a ten-mile radius with no minimum order for this week only.