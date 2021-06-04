Step Back into the 1940s big band returns to heritage railway

Photo credit: Ken Witherow Dancers at the attraction Photo credit: Simulated air raid Hattie Bee Kalamazoo Dance Band

The popular open air evening shows are returning as part of the attraction's Step Back to the 1940s weekends this summer.

Dates are set for the Bridgnorth to Kidderminster heritage railway’s Kidderminster Town station on June 26 and July 3 at 7.30pm.

The heritage railway said the event's capacity has been reduced and that in line with government guidance guests will be allocated a bay of socially-distanced seating. The shows will take place outdoors guests will not need to wear face coverings when seated, but must be worn at all other times.

Thee will be performances by Kalamazoo Dance Band and singer Hattie Bee. The evening will end with a simulated air raid.

Severn Valley Railway events manager Lewis Maddox said: “We’re so pleased that we’re able to put on this superb event this year and we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Kidderminster for an evening of 1940s-style entertainment.

"The Kalamazoo Dance Band are arguably the most popular 1940s big band on the circuit, and together with returning star Hattie Bee and other special guests, they’re guaranteed to get everyone ‘in the mood’.”

Tickets are available from website www.svr.co.uk at £30 for two, or £60 for a party of four. Visitors are advised to wear warm and waterproof clothing.