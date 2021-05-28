Extra shuttle buses planned for Snowdonia visitors to tackle parking woes

Walkers in Snowdonia

Preparations for the summer season have included strategies to tackle parking, litter and unlawful camping issues to protect the landscape and wildlife at the North Wales attraction.

Chiefs say due to the effects of previous easing of coronavirus restrictions along with other attractions they were anticipating a significantly high volume of tourists over the Bank Holiday weekend.

An increase in visitors is expected to result in more cars, litter and unlawful ‘fly’ camping with the authorities urging the public to respect the arrangements to avoid penalties.

Snowdonia National Park Authority (SNPA)chief executive Emyr Williams said: “Given that our most popular car parks are full before 6.30am during the high season by working in partnership with other authorities we can provide a suitable infrastructure for the season.

"This will be provided through additional shuttle bus services in the Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon) and Ogwen areas, temporary and permanent signage, pre-booking at Pen y Pass and a strong messaging campaign to encourage people to come during quieter times of the week and year to help spread the load.

"We need to remember that Snowdonia is a protected area where people live and work and we also recognise the countless hours the dedicated hard-working team of volunteers give to the area and appreciate their hard work and generosity. Over the Bank Holiday the SNPA and Snowdonia Society volunteers will again be picking up litter and providing support to help visitors make the best choices so that they can have the best time here.”