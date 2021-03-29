Reopening plans at Shropshire hotel gardens

Owners at one of Shropshire's many beautiful private gardens are preparing to reopen to the public when lockdown restrictions allow.

Goldstone Hall Hotel has a kitchen garden partnered with the Royal Horticultural Society
Goldstone Hall Hotel, near Market Drayton, will be open for visitors to explore and dine in from Saturday, April 17.

The Royal Horticultural Society-partnered gardens are open through to October 2021, with the exception of National Garden Scheme (NGS) open days and any privately-booked special event days, and from April 17 for outdoor dining.

Goldstone Hall Hotel's garden was selected as an RHS partner garden last year and has been described by the RHS as “mature, immaculate and intriguingly designed" and "one of the UK’s largest hotel kitchen gardens".

Pre-booked outdoor dining will be available from April 17 in the spacious Oak Pavilion and the peaceful rose terrace, overlooking the sweeping lawn and double-tiered herbaceous borders. The menu is inspired by the productive one-acre kitchen garden and includes seasonal and local highlights.

Owner of Goldstone Hall Hotel and gardens, John Cushing, said: “We’ve been very lucky to have been so well supported in lockdown with our 'Goldstone at Home' delivered dining service, but we’ve missed seeing everyone and can’t wait to be able to open the gates to visitors after such as long time.

"Summer highlights include our double-tiered herbaceous borders displaying Actinidia kolomikta, alliums, clematis and a bushy line of bee-friendly Ballerina roses."

Garden admissions will cost £6 per adult, with children going free. The garden is also open for the National Gardens Scheme on May 5 and 26, June 9 and 30, July 14 and September 15.

All visitors, whether to the garden or just dining, must book in advance either by calling 01630 661202 or emailing enquiries@goldstonehall.com.

Rob Smith

