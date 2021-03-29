A holiday at last as early birds visit caravan park on Wales/Shropshire border

Seven Oaks Holiday Park customers Alan and Lorraine Hodgkinson

There was also relief on the faces of staff at the Seven Oaks Holiday Homes situated in Crew Green, near Shrewsbury, as the early bird guests made the most of the lifting of the Wales coronavirus travel restrictions over the weekend.

A huge proportion of caravan pitches in Mid Wales are snapped up by visitors from the West Midlands – up to 90 per cent in some cases – all unable to visit until next month when it is hoped that the England will follow suit which will allow them to hit the road.

Along with their springer spaniel Muffin, retired healthcare managers Lorraine and Alan Hodgkinson, from Mold, Flintshire, were the among less than a handful of owners from Wales, but they couldn't wait to get to the site overlooking the River Severn and nestled right on the border with England on Saturday.

"We only live about an hour's drive from here so we thought we'd down come for a couple of days. We also had a motor home break in Scotland last year," said Mrs Hodgkinson, 62.

"The Covid travel rules have been confusing for people. We could self-isolate here if we needed to. We've brought our shopping with us and the pitches are a good distance apart in any case. You can stay on your porch and speak to people in the neighbouring accommodation.

Chris Mace, Ryan Daddy and Gareth Greaves from Willerby Park Homes on site

"We're looking forward to some nice weather, sitting outside on the balcony and just relaxing. We've been to Shrewsbury a few times to have a look round and visit the nice markets, but to be honest with this lovely view we don't need to go anywhere else, " she added.

"We stayed a here a couple of times last year. We love it. We have an amazing view across the field and I can do bit of fishing here. When the weather is glorious we just sit here with a bottle of wine and enjoy the view."

Mr Hodgkinson, 67, added: After a year of self-isolating it's nice to be able to get out to visit other places and talk to people. As for the travel restrictions the individual governments are looking at the same science and applying different rules to deal with the pandemic. "

The couple, who have two grown up daughters, say they are hoping to return over the Easter break.

The holiday park which currently has 137 lodges and static caravans is operated by Shrewsbury-based Salop Leisure. Development work is also under way to expand the park with 10 static work and eight lodges.

Seven Oaks Holiday Park managers Russell Midgley

Co-managers Russell Midgley and Nikkole Pedder have been running the holiday park for around year.

"Despite the pandemic and the various lockdowns, the park hasn't stood still. We've been very busy making a few changes to the grounds and carrying out landscaping improvements," said Mr Midgley.

"It will be nice to have some more people coming here. We do feel a bit isolated as we've not been able to go exploring the area due to the lockdown periods.

"It think it would be easier if the Covid rules were clearer. We've got devolved governments between England and Wales. It would be much easier if we were all singing from the same hymn sheets.

Seven Oaks Holiday Home Park manager Nikkole Pedder

"However, we do feel that once the UK is open we're going to be very busy. When people are able to come and view the holiday homes we think they will buy them up especially since many won't want to go abroad due to the testing and quarantine rules on either side of their trip.

"I don't think holiday parks like these should be closed. The pitches are two metres apart so the guests are automatically socially distanced. I'm really glad that we are open now."