Socially distanced picnics down on the farm for Easter holidays

Fordhall Community Land Initiative manager Charlotte Hollins enjoying a picnic with her family

Fordhall Farm in Market Drayton is inviting people to come down to the farm for their school holidays, from the holiday week of April 12 to 17.

In a safe, socially-distanced outdoor setting, groups of up to six people or two households will be able to enjoy some quality time together, watching the antics of the lambs and savouring tasty goodies fresh from the farm.

Youngsters taking part will also receive a goody bag with entry to the new spring farm story trail included.

Fordhall Community Land Initiative manager Charlotte Hollins said: “We all need something to look forward to at the moment and our 'Picnic with the Lambs' event is a wonderful way to celebrate spring in the Easter holidays while still staying safe.

“Watching our lovely lambs jumping around is uplifting and fun for children and adults alike, and when you add a delicious locally-sourced picnic and family or friends into the mix you have a really enjoyable event."

Pigs

Picnic slots are available every 30 minutes between 12pm and 2pm, from April 12 to 17.

Tickets cost £8 per person and ticket holders will each be able to spend up to an hour in the lamb field with their picnic. After that visitors are invited to continue exploring the farm, perhaps taking one of the farm trails or stopping by to see the pigs and visiting the community garden.

All proceeds from the event will go towards supporting the work of the Fordhall Community Land Initiative within the community.

The standard picnic includes a ham and a cheese sandwich, a Fordhall pastry (either a sausage roll or cheese and onion roll), crisps, a flapjack and a carton of juice.